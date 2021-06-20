Mumbai: Once Bollywood star Salman Khan has revealed that Katrina Kaif cried to her after John Abraham replaced her in a movie. Talking about the incident, Salman said that Katrina was hurt after this and that she cried a lot. Also Read - Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai’s Unseen Photos From Sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Will Make You Fall in Love With Cult Classic Again

Salman Said that John had replaced Katrina Kaif from a movie with Tara Sharma. In an interview with India TV, Salman Khan opened about the incident and added how Katrina used to think that her career was over after it. “John Abraham had removed Katrina from a film. Now it was Katrina’s turn (laughs). I remember the visual of Katrina that she was doing the film for which she was replaced by Tara Sharma later and Katrina was crying ‘My whole career is destroyed’. Teen din tak woh jhelna pada,” Salman said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Duration And Contestants: Salman Khan's Show to Run For 6 Months With Tons of Wild-Card Entries?

Radhe star also added that things are different today and that year later, Katrina was then in a position to remove John from a movie. “Then this movie came, she said ‘John is in the film’. I said, ‘So? It could be anybody in the film. You are doing a film for the script and director, whoever be the co-star. She said, ‘No but he’d taken me out of that film’. I said, ‘C’mon yaar be magnanimous. Today you’re in a position ki aap kar sakti ho yeh. He can be replaced anytime but it’s not the rightest thing to do. She understood that (and) worked with John. The film became a big hit. Mere aur Katrina dono k badappan k wajahse John Abraham ko badi hit mili hai,” he had added. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor: Ek Villain Returns is Not a Brainless Mainstream Movie | Exclusive

John Abraham and Katrina Kaif were seen together in the 2009 film New York.

Talking about Salman Khan, he was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Favourite Bhai. Katrina Kaif will be seen in Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. John, on the other hand, will be seen next in Satyameva Jayate 2.