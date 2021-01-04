Bollywood rumoured couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly spent their New Year’s together in Alibaug resort with their respective siblings, Isabelle and Sunny. Vicky and Isabelle took to their respective Instagram Stories to share New Year posts and fans were quick to draw connections and concluded that they were in the same location. A while later, Katrina too posted a picture on social media where she can be seen gathered around the table as she plays sequence. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In A Red Off-Shoulder Dress Worth Rs 16K, See PICS

In the photo, the actor can be seen sitting beside her sister, Isabelle and captioned it, “Sweater Weather” as they can be seen covered with hoodies. In the particular image, fans were quick to point out Vicky’s reflection in the glass behind Katrina. Also Read - Virgo Astrological Prediction 2021 by Munisha Khatwani: Best Year at Career, Take Care of Health

As the picture went viral on social media, Katrina deleted the photo from her Instagram stories. Also Read - Scorpio 2021 Astrological Prediction: Stars in Your Favour But a Few Things Need Attention

Check Out The Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabelians👑🌠✨ (@isabellekaifarabfc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky katrina fan 🧿❤️ (@vickykatrina.updates)



Katrina and Vicky’s romance rumours sparked-off after the duo were spotted together at a Holi bash last year. Post that, they have been spotted together several times. However, the rumoured couple has not confirmed their relationship in public yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. Vicky, on the other hand, will be seen in Sam Manekshaw’s biopic.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!