Mumbai: The celebrations of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding have begun. The duo is likely to tie the knot on December 9 and their pre-wedding ceremonies will begin from tomorrow i.e December 7. However, ahead of the rumoured wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif‘s families and friends have started to arrive in Jaipur from where they’ll travel to the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur (which is where the wedding will reportedly take place). On Monday, Katrina’s sisters Isabella Kaif and Natasha were spotted at the Jaipur airport. They were clicked by paparazzi as they made their way to the lavish wedding venue.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Marriage LIVE UPDATES, Monday: Bride's Family Reaches Jaipur - See Viral Pics

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are also likely to arrive at their wedding destination today i.e on December 6. On Sunday night, Katrina and her mother were also spotted while visiting Vicky Kaushal’s residence in Mumbai.

Reportedly, the guestlist for the wedding has been finalised to 120 members. Earlier, it was also reported that several Dharamshalas have been booked in Chauth Ka Barwada, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan for bouncers and security personnel for the wedding. Apart from this, it was also reported that Sawai Madhopur’s district administration held a meeting to discuss the law and order arrangements ahead of the high-profile wedding.

However, despite several speculations, both, Vicky and Katrina have maintained silence and have not issued any official statement regarding their wedding.

