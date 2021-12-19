Mumbai: Days after marrying Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif took to her official Instagram account and shared a picture from their short honeymoon. While Vicky and Katrina went for a mini-honeymoon to an undisclosed location, from this latest picture, it seems like the newly married couple went to the Maldives. In the picture, Katrina can be seen flaunting her Mehendi-adorned hands. Don’t forget to miss her red and white chooda and sea waves in the background. Sharing the picture, Katrina dropped a red heart emoji in the caption.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Resumes Work After Wedding With Katrina Kaif, Fans Ask 'Bhauji Kesi Hai?'

Soon after Katrina shared the picture, several fans and friends took to the comment section and showered love. Neha Dhupia, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Preity G Zinta and Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emojis. While some of the fans tried to figure out if Vicky and Katrina went to the Maldives for honeymoon, others tried to look for the Uri actor’s name in Katrina’s Mehendi. “My hopeless romantic self is trying to find Vicky ka naam on her hand,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Isme naam to nhi dikh rha Vicky sir ka.” Also Read - Katrina Kaif Cooks Sooji Halwa in 'Pehli Rasoi' For In-Laws, Vicky Kaushal Says ‘Best Halwa Ever’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Meanwhile, a few days back Katrina Kaif cooked Sooji Halwa as a part of ‘Chaunka chardhana‘ ceremony. She shared the picture of the Halwa and wrote, ‘Maine banaya‘. Vicky also posted the same picture calling it the ‘best Halwa ever’.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. While their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only 120 people, several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Neha Dhupia among others attended the big fat Indian wedding. The couple also shared pictures from their Sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremony on social media later. Needless to say, they looked prettiest and the happiest in their Sabyasachi outfits. Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina have also planned to host an elaborate wedding reception for their industry friends in Mumbai which is likely to be on December 20.