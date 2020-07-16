Actor Katrina Kaif has turned a year older today. One of the leading divas in Bollywood, the actor is loved for her film choices and looking like a living example of the prettiest Barbie doll (literally). While you would know a lot about her movies and all the gossips around her relationship status, these interesting facts about Katrina Kaif would surprise you more. Check them out: Also Read - Ranveer Singh Birthday: Lesser Known And Interesting Facts About The Bollywood Actor

1. Katrina Kaif has six sisters and a brother. She has recently moved in with her sister Isabella Kaif who’s also looking for a career in the Hindi film industry. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Mohanlal: 11 Lesser-Known And Interesting Facts About The Top Malayalam Star

2. Katrina Kaif had once gone on record to say that his father had no contribution to her upbringing. She was born to Mohamed Kaif who had a Kashmiri descent and British national Suzanne Turquotte in Hong Kong.

3. Katrina Kaif has been living in India for over 15 years on a work visa. She is still a UK citizen.

4. Apart from the UK and India, Katrina Kaif has lived in six different countries. She has lived in Japan, Switzerland, Poland, France, Belgium, and Hawaii where she moved at the age of 14.

5. Her real name is Katrina Turquotte after her mother’s last name. However, when she had entered the film industry and debuted with Boom (2005), a movie produced by Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff, her named was changed. Shroff thought that replacing ‘Turquotte’ with ‘Kaif’ would bring more Indian-ness to Katrina’s name.

6. Katrina Kaif is the first Indian actor to have got a barbie doll modelled on her. She’s now counted on the list with the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, and Audrey Hebburn among others.

7. Katrina Kaif is a terrific chess player and had once almost defeated Aamir Khan, who is considered one of the best chess players in the industry and has even been recommended by Vishwanathan Anand for his biopic.

Happy birthday, Katrina!