Katrina Kaif bikini pics: Actor Katrina Kaif is setting the internet on fire with her latest pictures on the internet. The actor is chilling in the Maldives and is making sure to make heads turn with her back-to-back beachy looks. In her new photos, she is seen wearing a colourful bikini with a sheer white shirt.

Katrina Kaif slays in these viral pictures as she poses for a photoshoot and looks absolutely lovely in her white and blue avatar. She wears a blue bikini top with a high-waisted bikini bottom and an oversized sheer white shirt. Katrina looks totally stylish and beach-ready in her glamorous avatar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)



This is the second post that Katrina has made from the Maldives after dropping a few pictures in a floral look. The actor shared a set of lovely pictures on Monday in which she could be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile wearing a printed green shirt, and floral co-ord.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina keeps her makeup subtle and her hair natural. She wears no piece of jewellery except a tiny pendant. The actor looks away in both the pictures she dropped on Tuesday. The vast sprawling ocean could be seen in the background of her pictures, setting a perfect scene for those gorgeous clicks.

Katrina is meanwhile gearing up to shoot for her upcoming movies including Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The actor is going to have a pretty busy year this time. Her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, too, is shooting for his next with Sara Ali Khan in Madhya Pradesh.