Mumbai: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday headed out together in Mumbai amid the December wedding rumoursand were spotted by paparazzi. Soon after, the ETimes report stated are going to tie the knot soon by November or December this year and that the couple supposedly met the designer to plan their big day. The two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship and have not yet came out in the public about the same.

Now, Katrina has called any such reports 'baseless'. Speaking with Bollywood Life, she addressed the rumours and said, "There is no truth to news of me and Vicky getting married this year." When asked the reason for such rumour doing rounds, she simply quipped, "That's a question I have for last 15 years."

Earlier, a highly placed industry insider has told Bollywoodlife, "This is absolutely rubbish. The two actors have no such plans. It has become a trend for some to circulate such stories about Vicky and Katrina every few months."

On the other hand, ETimes quoted a source saying, “Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga. The wedding will take place in November-December.” The report even claimed that Katrina and Vicky had been engaged in a secret roka ceremony on August 18.

On Tuesday, paparazzi spotted the two lovebirds in separate cars and were all smiles as they waved at the shutterbugs. While Vicky looked dapper in white and black striped sweater, Katrina looked gorgeous in a green checkered shirt. The pictures have left everyone curious about their relationship status.

Earlier this month, when Vicky was promoting his film Sardar Udham, he was enquired by the photographers about his engagement rumours and he said, “The news was circulated by your friends (media). I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is busy promoting her upcoming film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. She is also shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Vicky, on the other hand, is shooting for Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele. He also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in his pipeline.