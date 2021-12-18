As Bollywood’s newest couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have returned to work, it looks that the couple’s wedding celebrations have come to an end. After filming Tiger 3 in Austria, Russia, Turkey, and Mumbai, the ‘Sooryavanshi‘ actor will head to Delhi with Salman Khan. The superstars will arrive in the capital in mid-January for an important shooting session that will primarily see the actors wrap the film. “It will largely be a rigorous 15-day programme,” an insider said. All arrangements are in place to ensure that the shoot goes as smoothly as possible. The duo that was last seen in ‘Bharat‘ will have their work cut out for them, from keeping their looks from leaking to crowd control because these two will draw crowds in the hundreds to witness their shoot!Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Resumes Work After Wedding With Katrina Kaif, Fans Ask 'Bhauji Kesi Hai?'

It is about two fictional characters who fall in love- one is an Indian spy (RAW) named 'Avinash Singh Rathore' or 'Tiger,' and the other is a Pakistani spy (ISI) named 'Zoya Humaini.'The spy thriller, directed by Maneesh Sharma, will also feature Emraan Hashmi and Naufal Azmir Khan in negative roles. According to reports, Raaz 3 actor plays a Pakistani ISI spy in the film.

For this schedule, Salman and Katrina are in the best shape of their lives, and the cast and crew will be wrapping up filming Tiger 3 in Delhi. Ek Tha Tiger launched the Tiger franchise in 2012, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Both portions were massive blockbusters at the film office, grossing a total of Rs 520 crore.

Because of the magnitude that the director and YRF sought to achieve, the entire team deserves a wave of applause for leaving no stone left in brilliantly executing challenging shoot schedules throughout the epidemic. When Yash Raj Films announces the release date for this action spectacle, fans will want to rejoice with their ‘bhai‘ on the big screen.”

