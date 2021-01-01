Actor Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle Kaif spent New Year together. The actor took to Instagram to share a set of pretty pictures of herself posing with her lovely sister. The two wished all a very happy 365 days of happiness and love. Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Spend New Year With Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Looking Gorgeous in Every Frame - See Pics

Both Katrina and Isabelle looked extremely radiant in the pictures. The Kaif sisters flaunted their no-makeup look with hair naturally open and their million-dollar smiles taking the entire limelight. They posed wearing casual outfits. While Katrina looked her prettiest self in a red cami and a pair of blue denim, Isabelle wore an easy-breezy black printed dress. Check out Katrina's Instagram post here:

On the work front, Katrina has got a stellar lineup of films while Isabelle is busy with her Bollywood debut. The former has got Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi after the third instalment of the Tiger-series with Salman Khan that’s scheduled to begin soon. Katrina has also got Sooryavanshi in her pipeline which is up for release anytime this year as soon as the audience is back into theatres. The actor is also reportedly busy with a movie titled Jewel of India which is directed by Rob Cohen.

Meanwhile, the actor is also busy with her makeup line which is quite popular among both the celebrities and her fans. ‘Kay by Katrina’ is one of the leading beauty lines in India today and Katrina has been taking encouraging efforts to make the products even more compatible for Indian women, and also to make the brand appear at par with other international beauty lines.