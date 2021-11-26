Phone Bhoot release date: The horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot,’ starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter, will be released on July 15 of next year. ‘Phone Bhoot,’ directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, is Excel Entertainment’s third film following ‘Gully Boy’ and ‘Toofaan.’Also Read - Katrina Kaif's Wedding Mehendi From Rajasthan to Cost Rs 1 Lakh, Here’s What We Know

During the shoot, the actors appear to be having the time of their lives. Siddhant has posted several bloopers on his Instagram account and the caption for one of them reads, “Bloopers? More like ‘boo-pers’. Don’t blame us for the craziness. Ghouls just want to have fun.” Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Have Court Marriage Before Royal Wedding With 'no Phone' Policy

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Also Read - Akshay Kumar Is All Hearts As Buddhist Monks Add Twist To 'Aila Re Aila' | Watch Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Interestingly, the release of ‘Phone Bhoot’ coincides with that of the iconic ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ that was released on July 15, 2011, and marks Katrina Kaif, Ishaan, and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s first film together.

Sprinkled with equal doses of spook and laughter, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is all set to ring in cinemas near you on July 15, 2022.

Details about the plot of the film are still under wraps.

(With inputs from IANS)