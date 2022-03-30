Sunny Kaushal on bhabhi Katrina Kaif: Sunny Kaushal is all in awe of his sister-in-law Katrina Kaif. In his latest interview with a news daily, the actor spoke about welcoming Katrina into the family and also eating the halwa prepared by her a few days after her wedding with Sunny’s brother, Vicky Kaushal. Sunny was asked to reveal how is it like to call Katrina a member of his family now.Also Read - 'Only Love And Gratitude': Influencer Anisha Dixit Shares an Unseen Picture With Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

While speaking to Times of India, the Shiddat actor said he was pretty overwhelmed when he first started talking to Katrina but everything became better later. "But at the end of the day, everyone is a human being," he said. Sunny added that his bhabhi brings a lot of positive energy with her into the family. "It's pretty cool. She is such a nice and positive person. She is just very positive energy to come. It's a very nice feeling to have a new member of the family. She is very very grounded," he explained.

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9 at Rajasthan's Barwara Fort in the Sawai Madhopur area. The two never officially confirmed their relationship before their marriage. In fact, Sunny too kept strongly denying the rumours of a wedding in the family. When asked if he got to taste the halwa that Katrina had prepared for the family, he said, "I did. I was not in town for it but mom kept a little bit for me and it was very tasty."

Both Vicky and Katrina keep sharing pictures and videos on social media that give their fans a glimpse of all the love and bonding that they share. Both of them are gearing up for their upcoming movies and so is Sunny. While Katrina has got many films in the pipeline including Jee Le Zaa, Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3, Vicky has got Sam Bahadur, a film with Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar and Govinda Mera Naam. Sunny will next be seen in Hurdang alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha.