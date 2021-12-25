Mumbai: Katrina Kaif has announced her next movie which is titled Merry Christmas. On Saturday, the actor took to social media and shared the update with her fans. In the movie, Katrina will be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Merry Christmas will ve directed by Sriram Raghavan. “BACK ON SET with director Sriram Raghavan’s for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honor to be directed by him… Super excited to be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for this one produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray,” Katrina wrote as she announced her next project. The announcement has come just a few days after Katrina was snapped during her conversation with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.Also Read - VicKat Fans in Awe After Spotting Vicky Kaushal's Name in Katrina Kaif's Bridal Mehendi- Can You See?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Desires Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan at Her Swayamvar; Here's What KJo Said

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif recently resumed work after her marriage to Vicky Kaushal. The actor visited Delhi with Salman Khan for the shooting of their upcoming movie – Tiger 3. Apart from this, Katrina Kaif will also star in Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Go Romantic From Their New Juhu Apartment and It Will Melt Your Heart

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. While their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only 120 people, several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Neha Dhupia among others attended the big fat Indian wedding. The couple also shared pictures from their Sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremony on social media later.