Katrina Kaif Roasts Influencer With Humility: Actor Katrina Kaif recently gave a witty response to social media influencer Freddy Birdy as the latter tried to roast the Sooryavanshi star's cooking skills. Katrina responded to Freddy's tweet saying it wasn't easy. Freddy known for his satirical roasts on Instagram posted few pictures of 'easy recipes' and took a jibe on the actor's cooking skills.

Katrina Gives A Sweet Response To Freddy!

Katrina often shares pictures of delicacies which she bakes or cooks for her husband Vicky Kaushal. Taking note of the same Freddy wrote in one of his Insta stories, ” “Easy recipes for @katrinakaif Chilly Cheese Toast (bread+cheese+chillies+toaster) (sic).” Responding to the same the actor replied on the infleuncer’s DM stating, “This is not easy.” Freddy took the screenshot of Katrina’s message and shred it in another Insta story. The influencer wrote, “Why I (love, heart emojis) @katrinakaif. Also she is as funny as she is beautiful.” Check out Freddy’s reaction to Katrina’s humility: Also Read - Aww! Alia Bhatt’s Personalised Veil Has a Special Memory Inscribed on it, Details Inside



Freddy-Deepika Banter Over Gehraiyaan!

In the past Freddy had trolled actor Deepika Padukone over her film ‘Gehraiyaan’. The two had a heated showdown on social media. Freddy had shared a post on Gehraiyaan and made a comment on how ‘hemlines and necklines’ are getting shorter and longer as the release date approached. Deepika posted a message for ‘morons’ on her Instagram Stories. The influencer reacted to it by saying that was the most genuine reaction she had to something in a while.

For more updates on Katrina Kaid and Freddy Birdy check out this space.