Katrina And Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot in what is believed to be the wedding of the year. The couple is getting married from the Punjabi wedding customs at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara in the Sawai Madhopur area on December 9. Amid their wedding festivities, several reports are floating in the media regarding the couple being offered Rs 100 crore for their exclusive wedding footage by an OTT platform.

A report in Pinkvilla mentioned that the streaming giant wanted to bring the culture of celebs sharing their exclusive wedding footage with the channels in India, and therefore, Vicky and Katrina have been asked to mull over the same idea. The report quoted a source close to the couple as saying, "In the West, it's a common trend for celebrities to sell their wedding footage and images to magazines as well as channels. The streaming giant is planning to bring in the same trend in India too and to kick off their wedding franchise, they have offered Rs 100 crore to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal."

The report added that even Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were offered the same amount to sell their wedding footage but they declined the offer because they wanted to keep their wedding a private affair. While Vicky and Katrina are yet to make any decision regarding their wedding footage being sold to an OTT platform, it is likely that they too would follow DeepVeer in the decision.

Meanwhile, the couple is going to celebrate their Sangeet today at the lavish fort in Jaipur. Many Bollywood celebs have left Mumbai to attend the wedding ceremonies. The guests have reportedly been given a code to enter the venue which means that nobody will be addressed by their names but by the numbers that they have been assigned. All the major hotels near the fort are booked by the team and an official release has been sent to all 120 guests to follow the protocols and comply with the norms to have the maximum fun at the VicKat wedding. Watch this space for all the updates on the Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding!