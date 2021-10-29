Mumbai: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are rumoured to tie the knot in Rajasthan by December, have reportedly zeroed down a house where they will be living post their wedding. As per Pinkvilla’s report, Katrina and Vicky visited Juhu’s high-rise plush home two months ago. Power-couple of Bollywood Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also bought their flat last year in the same plush building.Also Read - T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11s Revealed | Watch Match Prediction Video

Katrina and Vicky had a quick look around and were impressed with the property. Since then, the couple had paid multiple visits to the Juhu apartment and finally locked the deal. The rumored couple has decided to take up the very apartment post their wedding.

ETimes latest report also suggested that Katrina and Vicky will be taking their wedding vows at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The report also stated that the wedding is scheduled to take place in the first week of December. However, Katrina called the reports baseless. Speaking with Bollywood Life, she addressed the rumours and said, "This is absolutely rubbish. The two actors have no such plans. It has become a trend for some to circulate such stories about Vicky and Katrina every few months."

ETimes also quoted a source saying, “Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga. The wedding will take place in November-December.” The report even claimed that Katrina and Vicky had been engaged in a secret roka ceremony on August 18.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is busy promoting her upcoming film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. She is also shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Vicky, on the other hand, is shooting for Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele. He also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in his pipeline.