Jaipur: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot in Jaipur’s Six Senses luxury hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. As per the reports, the couple will be taking their nuptial vows between December 7 to 9. Now, as per the latest buzz, the couple’s friend and managers have already started the preparations for the wedding and is sorting out the logistics. As a part of their preparation, the couple and their team have booked several cars through rental services in bulk for the different guests, that has led to a crunch.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding List: Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani And More | Full List

As per the India Today report, their have been a shortage in car rentals as most of the SUV and high-end cars have been booked in advance for the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. An insider told the portal, “Film and TV crews who are shooting in Jaipur close to the wedding dates are facing a shortage in car rentals as most of the SUV and high-end cars have been booked in advance for the wedding. The booking is done in bulk to facilitate pick-up and drops from the airport to the hotel and other events that are being planned around the wedding.” Also Read - Sooryavanshi Earns Whopping Rs 274.65 Crore! Akshay-Katrina Starrer to Premiere on Netflix | Check Earnings in Details

Wedding Guest List:

As per the reports, Vicky and Katrina’s wedding list include some of the big names from the Bollywood including Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, among others. Also Read - From Vicky Kaushal's Big Entry on Ghodi to Katrina Kaif's Mehendi Function - Team Reaches Six Senses Fort to Finalise Everything

Katrina-Vicky To Skip Honeymoon:

ETimes reported that the couple has decided to skip their honeymoon due to the work commitments. A source close to Katrina told the portal, “Both Vicky and Katrina are committed to completing their films on time so there won’t be a honeymoon right after. Katrina will be back on her film set after the wedding. She has Tiger 3 (with Salman Khan) in the making and Sriram Raghavan’s next with Vijay Sethupathi. Shoot of both is likely to resume in December soon after the wedding.” The source also revealed that ‘Katrina is not the kind who will do things secretly and one can expect an official announcement soon’.

Apart from these developments, there has been a lot of speculation on their wedding wardrobe and venue. The wedding location reportedly is the 14th century Six Senses Fort Barwara, located 30-minutes from the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The reports also suggest that the couple will be seen wearing Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s creation for their D-Day.