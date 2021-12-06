Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Marriage LIVE UPDATES: The super lavish secret wedding of Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is going to take place this week at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barawara. The four-day function has been organised by multiple event management teams and a strict security protocol is being followed to ensure that nothing goes out without supervision. The latest update in the news is that the couple has finalised a list of 120 guests for the wedding who will be attending the festivities between December 7 to 10 at the Sawai Madhopur area in Rajasthan.Also Read - Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's Team to Guard Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding Venue While Bhai Stays at Home?

A report published by news agency PTI mentioned that Vicky and Katrina have booked almost all the posh hotels in and the entire resort is also booked for high-profile guests. The report added that Tuesday will see the couple’s Mehendi ceremony while a Bollywood-styled Sangeet will take place on December 8, Wednesday followed by a lavish wedding on December 9, Thursday. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Numerologist Speaks on How Staying Low-Key Will Bring More Luck in Their Marriage

Check out the LIVE UPDATES from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s marriage here: