Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Marriage LIVE UPDATES: Ahead of the wedding festivities, Katrina Kaif’s sisters Isabelle and Natasha were clicked at the Jaipur Airport Arrival, making their way towards the big Six Senses Fort in the Sawai Madhopur area of the city. Neither Vicky nor Katrina has confirmed the news of their wedding yet. In fact, Vicky’s cousin denied the reports of their marriage a few days back. However now, seems like we finally have our first confirmation. Designer Arpita Mehta, who has styled Katrina many times in the past, took to social media to call the actor ‘bride-to-be’ in her post about her white saree.Also Read - Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's Team to Guard Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding Venue While Bhai Stays at Home?

The super lavish secret wedding of Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is going to take place this week at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barawara. The four-day function has been organised by multiple event management teams and a strict security protocol is being followed to ensure that nothing goes out without supervision. The latest update in the news is that the couple has finalised a list of 120 guests for the wedding who will be attending the festivities between December 7 to 10 at the Sawai Madhopur area in Rajasthan. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Numerologist Speaks on How Staying Low-Key Will Bring More Luck in Their Marriage

A report published by news agency PTI mentioned that Vicky and Katrina have booked almost all the posh hotels in and the entire resort is also booked for high-profile guests. The report added that Tuesday will see the couple’s Mehendi ceremony while a Bollywood-styled Sangeet will take place on December 8, Wednesday followed by a lavish wedding on December 9, Thursday. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Wears White Saree For Her Court Marriage With Vicky Kaushal And That Hot Backless Blouse is Everything - See Pics

Check out the LIVE UPDATES from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s marriage here: