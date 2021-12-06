Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Marriage LIVE UPDATES: For of the wedding festivities, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal left for Jaipur on Monday evening. The duo waved at paps while leaving for their wedding destination. While Vicky wore a shirt and a trouser, Katrina looked stunning in yellow attire. Earlier today, Katrina’s sisters Isabelle and Natasha were also clicked at the Jaipur Airport Arrival, making their way towards the big Six Senses Fort in the Sawai Madhopur area of the city. Neither Vicky nor Katrina has confirmed the news of their wedding yet. In fact, Vicky’s cousin denied the reports of their marriage a few days back. However now, seems like we finally have our first confirmation. Designer Arpita Mehta, who has styled Katrina many times in the past, took to social media to call the actor ‘bride-to-be’ in her post about her white saree.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Waves At Paps, Katrina Kaif Stuns In Yellow Attire As They Leave For Jaipur | Wedding Update

The super lavish secret wedding of Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is going to take place this week at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barawara. The four-day function has been organised by multiple event management teams and a strict security protocol is being followed to ensure that nothing goes out without supervision. The latest update in the news is that the couple has finalised a list of 120 guests for the wedding who will be attending the festivities between December 7 to 10 at the Sawai Madhopur area in Rajasthan. Also Read - 5 Times When Katrina Kaif Grabbed Eyeballs With Her Stunning Saree Looks, Best 5 Saree Looks Of Katrina | Checkout Video

A report published by news agency PTI mentioned that Vicky and Katrina have booked almost all the posh hotels in and the entire resort is also booked for high-profile guests. The report added that Tuesday will see the couple’s Mehendi ceremony while a Bollywood-styled Sangeet will take place on December 8, Wednesday followed by a lavish wedding on December 9, Thursday. Also Read - Katrina Kaif's Family, Friend And Stylist Clicked at Jaipur Airport Ahead of Wedding With Vicky Kaushal - See Viral Pics

Check out the LIVE UPDATES from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s marriage here: