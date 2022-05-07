Katrina Kaif –Vicky Kaushal’s Steamy Hot PDA: With six months into marriage, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal surely know how to keep the spark alive. The newlyweds who are rumoured to become parents soon, have been enjoying good quality time with each other. After spending a week at Maldives, VicKat were spotted in a hotel’s pool having the best time of their life. Surprising fans on Saturday morning, Katrina Kaif shared a steamy hot pic of her with Vicky from the pool where the two indulged in a little public display of affection (PDA).Also Read - Katrina Kaif Shares Happy Pictures as She Flaunts Her Saturday Hair in a Lovely Summer Dress, Fans Ask, 'Are You From Heaven?'

For the pool session, Katrina looked gorgeous in a sexy white monokini with deep back. She hugged her hubby Vicky who was shirtless. While sharing the pic on Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actor wrote, "Me and mine with two white hearts". Fans were in awe of them and couldn't stop staring at the screen.

A look at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Hot Pose In The Pool:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

After marrying Vicky, Katrina has become an avid user of social media and doesn’t shy from posting her cosy pics with the love of her life. Here’s one pic of VicKat from their Maldives vacation:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)



Katrina recently sparked pregnancy rumours after being spotted at the Mumbai airport where she was seen wearing a pink baggy suit. Blame it on the camera angle, Katrina’s look or her slightly slow-paced walk made netizens think if the actor was pregnant.

On December 9, 2021, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in a lavish yet personal ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by only their immediate family and a few industry friends.

