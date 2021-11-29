Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be getting married in Ranthambore on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. However, the couple continue to remain tight-lipped over their wedding. Now, the fresh reports claim that Katrina and Vicky are revising their guest list, in the wake of new Covid-19 variant Omnicron. While the couple has a long guest list with co-stars, directors, and producers from the film fraternity, Katrina’s side there are few guests who will be travelling from overseas and that might change with the new travel guidelines being issued.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Update: Over 45 Hotels Booked in Ranthambore, Salman Khan Might Cancel

India Today quoted a source saying, "While the couple has decided to invite all their co-stars, directors and producers now they are revising the list and figuring things out with a new perspective. Katrina's side also has a few guests who will be travelling from overseas and that might change given the new travel guidelines being issued."

Few reports also suggest that Katrina and Vicky have booked over 45 hotels in and around Ranthambore for the three-day lavish affair. ETimes quoted a source saying, "Here the hotels are not too big. Ranthambore has small hotels. So it's not a surprise that more than 40 hotels have been booked for a wedding that will see many Bollywood celebrities coming."

Earlier, it was reported that their sangeet ceremony will be choreographed by Farah Khan and Karan Johar. While Farah will choreograph from Katrina’s side, Karan will be reportedly choreographing from the Vicky’s side. Pinkvilla quoted a guest saying, “Karan Johar, a close friend of the couple will also be there. While directors Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar are expected to attend as part of Katrina’s entourage. While KJo is expected to choreograph the sangeet from Vicky’s side, Farah, who is very close to Katrina, will apparently do it from the actress’ side.”

As per the reports, Vicky and Katrina’s wedding list include some of the big names from the Bollywood including Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Zoya Akhtar, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, among others.