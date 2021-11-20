Bollywood: According to several reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are planning to get married in December at a fort resort in Rajasthan. The duo has now reportedly reached the venue to begin their wedding preparations and seems like an official announcement is on its way for the fans. As reported by ETims, the couple has finally decided to take the best wishes and the blessings from their fans and the media by breaking the big news in the upcoming days.Also Read - Sooryavanshi Day 11 BO Collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Starrer Crosses Rs 235 Crore Worldwide, Rohit Shetty Reacts

Earlier this month, the actors’ respective teams visited the Rajasthan’s fort to do the recce of the place and make decisions regarding the entry of the groom, and the Mehendi function of the bride. It was also reported that many event management companies have teamed up to organise the wedding and turn it into a Bollywood extravaganza. Meanwhile, a source close to the couple told ETimes, “Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga. The wedding will take place in November-December.” Also Read - Rohit Shetty Breaks Silence on 'Good Muslim, Bad Muslim' Narrative in Sooryavanshi After Criticism

Katrina and Vicky have been dating for over two years now. It was during the pandemic that the two decided to take the plunge and get married. They both have got a busy line-up of films and that’s the reason that they chose to go for a destination wedding in India, not abroad. Further, owing to the pandemic, the families decided to go local and prioritise safety. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Jaipur Wedding: Car Rentals Services Overbooked For Lavish 3-Days Affair

On the work front, Katrina has films like Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and a superhero series directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Vicky, on the other hand, has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Manekshaw’s biopic.