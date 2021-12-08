Celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to tie the knot on December 9 and soon after that, they will head to the Maldives for their romantic honeymoon. After the fairytale wedding, the couple will be going for a short vacation in the Maldives, owing to work commitments. Before they head for their holiday, Vicky and Katrina will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai’s Taj Lands End for their Bollywood friends and colleagues.Also Read - Vicky-Katrina Wedding, Haldi Ceremony LIVE UPDATES: Vicky's Mom Organises Special Ladies Sangeet Night Today

Reportedly, Katrina and Vicky will not be going for their honeymoon right after the wedding due to work commitments. Katrina will be back to her film set after the wedding – she has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Sriram Raghavan's next with Vijay Sethupathi. Both the film shoot is likely to start after Katrina's wedding in December. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will be next seen in Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera, and Mr Lele.

Reportedly, the couple had a lavish sangeet ceremony on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the couple will have haldi ceremony in the morning and mehendi ceremony in the evening. The couple will be throwing a lavish reception in Mumbai on December 10.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding cake is a blue-and-white five-tier Tiffany cake curated by a chef from Italy. Reportedly, the guests will be served continental, traditional Rajasthani and Punjabi food. The menu also includes Rajwadi food items for the wedding. The wedding will see as many as 120 guests, including top film personalities. Some of the expected names are Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, among others.