The big fat Indian wedding of the year – Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to be man and wife on December 9. But before the traditional wedding, the couple is set to be legally married soon. As per the Pinkvilla report, Katrina and Vicky will be registering the marriage before the court of law either today or tomorrow in Mumbai.

A source close to the couple was quoted as saying, "Katrina and Vicky will go in for a court marriage today or tomorrow in Mumbai attended by both their families. If they do get married, it will be under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 (for inter-caste marriages, court marriage is conducted under the Special Marriage Act). The couple will have three witnesses to sign a declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and formalise their wedding. After their court marriage, Vicky and Katrina are expected to fly to Rajasthan over the weekend with their family and friends for the wedding and other events."

Katrina and Vicky are also chopping down the guest list in the wake of Coronavirus variant Omnicro. The source added by saying, "Everybody is careful about safety measures and wants to tread cautiously. The couple plan to have a more intimate wedding at the Six Senses resort and spa in Sawai Madhopur where each guest will be given a coded invite for entering the wedding. Apart from members of the family, the guest list includes Katrina's close friends like Tiger director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, filmmaker Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife and Karan Johar. KJo is expected to attend the wedding with his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star, Alia Bhatt. Alia and Katrina are acting together in Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Zara (also starring Priyanka Chopra). Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma have also been invited. Salman will be in Riyadh rehearsing for his Dabangg show, so he will not be able to attend. While Katrina's close buddy Ali Abbas Zafar is shooting in Dubai for his new project with Shahid Kapoor, he is trying his best to make it for the wedding. When Katrina was in that city recently for an event (and shoot a cameo for his movie) she had dropped in to invite him specially for the wedding too. The actress' entire family of six sisters, brother and mother Suzanne Turquotte will attend the wedding as will Vicky's parents Sham and Veena and his brother Sunny."

The wedding will take place as per the Hindu rituals. The sangeet ceremony will take place on December 7, while mehendi ceremony will take place on December 8. The couple will be throwing a lavish reception in Mumbai on December 10.