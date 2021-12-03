Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding has become the talk of the town. As per the reports, the fans eagerly wait for the wedding photos to be out, it seems that we have to wait a bit longer for that. As per latest buzz, Katrina and Vicky are taking the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas route and will be selling their wedding photographs rights to Indian edition of an International magazine for a whopping amount.Also Read - ‘Shaadi Ki Tyaariyaan Chal Rahi Hai’! Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Is Happening, Confirms Krushna Abhishek

Back in 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sold their wedding photos to People magazine for a whopping price of USD 2.5 million. PeeCee also sold some of the photos to Hello magazine. Sonam Kapoor and Preity Zinta also did the same. However, Sonam Kapoor did not restrict guests from sharing some priceless photos from the wedding, unlike Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Also Read - Will Salman Khan Attend Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding, Arpita Khan Reveals All

The reports also emerged that Katrina and Vicky will be having their court marriage over the weekend, before their big fat royal wedding in Rajasthan. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Legally Get Married Today Or Tomorrow, Deets Inside

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina have set SOPs for their guest and they were also made to sign an NDA clause. As per the India Today report, the guests are not allowed to click photos, share any pictures on social media or location. The guests are also not allowed to leave the venue until the wedding is over and can only publish photos only after the approval of wedding planners.

Earlier, report emerged that Katrina and Vicky will be staying in a lavish suite at the resort. The soon-to-be married couple will be staying at the resort for 5 days with their friends and family. Reportedly, the most expensive suite of the hotel – Raja Man Singh – has been booked for them. The cost of the suite per night is Rs 7 lakh. The hotel has two more suites in the same price range, and 15 other suits that cost Rs 4 lakh each. Vicky and Katrina’s Rs 7 lakh suite has a private garden and a swimming pool with an amazing view. From the room, the couple can enjoy the view of Aravalli Range.

The wedding will take place as per the Hindu rituals. The sangeet ceremony will take place on December 7, while mehendi ceremony will take place on December 8. The couple will be throwing a lavish reception in Mumbai on December 10.