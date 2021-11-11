Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly getting married in December and the wedding preparations are going on in full swing. The festivities will begin from December 1 and will continue till December 7. However, owing to their work commitments, the couple will not be taking a long break for their wedding and is likely to skip the honeymoon until the completion of their projects.Also Read - Tip Tip Barsa Paani’s Original Composer Viju Shah Gives ‘Word of Advice’ to Today's Filmmakers For Recreating Old Songs

As per the Etimes report, Katrina and Vicky will be resuming work soon after teir wedding. A source close to Katrina was quoted as saying, “Both Vicky and Katrina are committed to completing their films on time so there won’t be a honeymoon right after. Katrina will be back on her film set after the wedding. She has Tiger 3 (with Salman Khan) in the making and Sriram Raghavan’s next with Vijay Sethupathi. Shoot of both is likely to resume in December soon after the wedding.” Also Read - 11 Dead, Several Injured in Collision Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Rajasthan's Barmer; PM Modi Announces Ex-gratia

The source also revealed that ‘Katrina is not the kind who will do things secretly and one can expect an official announcement soon’. Also Read - Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s Film is Unstoppable, Joins Rs 100 Crore Club

Apert from these developments, there has been a lot of speculation on their wedding wardrobe and venue. The wedding location reportedly is the 14th century Six Senses Fort Barwara, located 30-minutes from the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The reports also suggest that the couple will be seen wearing Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s creation for their D-Day.

Meanwhile, o the work front, Katrina and Vicky are currently basking the success of Sooryavanshi and Sardar Udham, respectively. Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 along side Salman Khan, and Sriram Raghavan’s next with Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial Sam Bahadur.