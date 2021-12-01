Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding preparation is going on in full swing. The couple is rumoured to be getting married on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding is being organized by Deco Events. Now, as per the latest India Today report, Katrina and Vicky will be staying in a lavish suite at the resort. The soon-to-be married couple will be staying at the resort for 5 days with their friends and family. Reportedly, the most expensive suite of the hotel – Raja Man Singh – has been booked for them.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The Couple Planning Grand Reception In Mumbai, Details Inside

The cost of the suite per night is Rs 7 lakh. The hotel has two more suites in the same price range, and 15 other suits that cost Rs 4 lakh each. Vicky and Katrina's Rs 7 lakh suite has a private garden and a swimming pool with an amazing view. From the room, the couple can enjoy the view of Aravalli Range.

Meanwhile, the other rooms' tariff is Rs 1 lakh per night. After the rooms were booked for Vicky and Katrina, the security at the resort has been tightened as no one is allowed to enter the premises.

India Today reported that 100 bouncers will arrive at Sawai Madhopur on December 5 for the tight security at the wedding. Meena Dharamshala has been booked for them For the security of VIP guests, jawans of Rajasthan Police will also be stationed at the Six Senses resort.

The wedding will take place as per the Hindu rituals. The sangeet ceremony will take place on December 7, while mehendi ceremony will take place on December 8. The couple will be throwing a lavish reception in Mumbai on December 10.