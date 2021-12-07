Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Day 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to begin their pre-wedding ceremonies. While their Sangeet ceremony will take place today, the duo and their families will host Mehandi ceremony tomorrow i.e on December 8. However, as reported by IANS, Vicky’s family including his chacha, chachi, mamaa, mami are all looking forward to officially welcoming Katrina into the family with their Mehandi bash. Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky will be celebrating their Sangeet today. Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan has reached Jaipur and will be performing at the ceremony tonight. He is also likely to be joined by singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh who are also currently in Jaipur. If reports are to be believed, Katrina will perform on her super hit songs including Kala Chashma, Nachde Ne Saare and Tere Ore. Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal is also likely to dance on Punjabi songs.Also Read - Bas Coffee Kaafi Thi! All About Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Endearing Love Story

Actor Neha Dhupia and director Kabir Khan were clicked at the Mumbai airport with their partners as they headed to Jaipur to join VicKat in their wedding functions. Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Suneil Shetty, Radhaki Madan have also reached Jaipur. Guests who are arriving at the venue have been requested to leave phones in their respective rooms. They have also been asked to refrain from posting pictures on social media. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind | Check Here

Check out HIGHLIGHTS from the first day of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding festivities here:

Live Updates

  • 5:10 PM IST

    Vicky’s Family Set To Welcome Katrina In Punjabi Style

    Reportedly, Vicky’s family including his chacha, chachi, mama, mami are all looking forward to officially welcoming Katrina into the family with their Mehandi bash.

  • 4:03 PM IST

    Vicky-Katrina Receive a Letter From Gaushala

    The Bollywood couple has received a letter from a local Gaushala. The administration of this Gaushala has requested Vicky and Katrina for a visit post their wedding ceremony and has also sought help in building an animal shelter and hospital.

  • 3:53 PM IST

    400 Liters of Milk Ordered To Prepare Sweets!

    We all know what a grand wedding it will be of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif and now it has been reported that 400 liters of milk have been ordered to prepare sweets for the guests.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    Vicky-Katrina To Sign a Film Together Post Wedding?

    As per the reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are likely to sing a film together post their marriage. The film is said to be headed by a close friend and Vicky-Katrina are likely to play the lead.

  • 2:59 PM IST

    Actor Radhika Madan Reaches Jaipur

    Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal’s Shiddat co-star Radhika Madan is also set to take part in the grand wedding ceremony.

  • 2:48 PM IST

  • 2:40 PM IST

    Katrina Kaif’s Brother’s Viral Video:

    https://twitter.com/i/status/1467908221293809665

  • 2:01 PM IST

    Gurdaas Maan Snapped At Jaipur Airport

    Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan was snapped outside Jaipur airport. He will be performing at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sangeet ceremony tonight.

  • 1:42 PM IST

    Vegetables From Thailand For VicKat Wedding

    Yes, reportedly, vegetables from Thailand have also been ordered for the grand wedding. 75 varieties of foreign vegetables have been added to the menu. Apart from this, 75 varieties of Indian vegetables and 76 varieties of fruits have also been added to the menu.

  • 1:02 PM IST

    Note For Guests At Vicky-Katrina Wedding:

    (Picture Credits: Zee News)