Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate their Sangeet today, many Bollywood celebs are expected to leave Mumbai to take part in the festivities. Actor Neha Dhupia and director Kabir Khan were clicked at the Mumbai airport with their partners as they headed to Jaipur to join VicKat in their wedding functions. Reportedly, guests who are arriving at the venue have been requested to  leave phones in their respective rooms. They have also been asked to refrain from posting pictures on social media.

Star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to begin the first day of their wedding festivities at the lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan today. The stars will be having their elaborated Sangeet function today where their family members and close friends from the film industry will be seen participating. Reportedly, Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan will be rocking the Sangeet ceremony with his songs. Apart from this, Bride-to-be Katrina Kaif is also set for a dance performance. Reportedly, she will dance on her famous songs including Kala Chashma, Nachde Ne Saare and Tere Ore. Vicky is also likely to surprise all with a dance performance on some Punjabi songs. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Prepares Special Romantic Performance For Vicky Kaushal On 'Tere Ore'? Here's What We Know

More guests are expected to be clicked at the Mumbai airport including Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam, and other close buddies of the actors.

On Monday, both Vicky and Katrina appeared all jolly and truly excited to begin their wedding festivities as they both flashed their million-dollar smiles at the Mumbai airport while leaving for Jaipur. The couple hasn’t officially confirmed the news of their wedding yet but their gestures and smiles gave everything away. While Katrina looked pretty in her orange Anamika Khanna sharara, Vicky also looked dapper in his floral shirt and trousers. Their respective family members accompanied them to the wedding venue.

Check out LIVE UPDATES from the first day of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding festivities here:

  • 2:01 PM IST

    Gurdaas Maan Snapped At Jaipur Airport

    Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan was snapped outside Jaipur airport. He will be performing at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sangeet ceremony tonight.

  • 1:42 PM IST

    Vegetables From Thailand For VicKat Wedding

    Yes, reportedly, vegetables from Thailand have also been ordered for the grand wedding. 75 varieties of foreign vegetables have been added to the menu. Apart from this, 75 varieties of Indian vegetables and 76 varieties of fruits have also been added to the menu.

  • 1:02 PM IST

    Note For Guests At Vicky-Katrina Wedding:

    (Picture Credits: Zee News)

  • 1:00 PM IST

    Guests Requested To Leave Phones In Rooms

    Even though there is no ban on cell phones inside the wedding venue premises, the guests have been requested to leave phones in their respective rooms. Guests have also been asked to refrain from posting pictures on social media.

  • 12:55 PM IST

    Complaint Filed Against Vicky-Katrina

    A Rajasthan-based advocate has filed a complaint against Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The complainant has claimed that the road that gives way to the temple got shut down for a week as part of the security planning for the VicKat wedding.

  • 12:45 PM IST

    Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and Suneil Shetty Reaches Wedding Venue

    Karan Johar, Akshar Kumar and Suneil Shetty reached Jaipur last night to join the VicKat wedding. More celebrities are likely to arrive soon.

  • 12:36 PM IST

    Katrina Kaif’s Special Performance On ‘Kala Chashma’

    Bride-to-be Katrina Kaif is also set for a rocking performance during the sangeet ceremony tonight. Reportedly, she will dance on her famous songs including Kala Chashma, Nachde Ne Saare and Tere Ore. Vicky is also likely to surprise all with a dance performance on some Punjabi songs.

  • 12:33 PM IST

    Gurdas Maan To Rock VicKat’s Sangeet Ceremony

    Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan will grace the sangeet ceremony of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tonight. Apart from this, singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh are also likely to perform at the grand ceremony, Neha and Rohanpreet are currently in Jaipur.

  • 12:21 PM IST
    Vicky and Katrina Taking Care Of All COVID-19 Protocols


    Reportedly, sanitizers and face masks have been kept at a distance of 50 meters in     the lavish hotel. Apart from this, all guest rooms are also being sanitized every 24 hours.

  • 12:20 PM IST

    Security Beefed Up Outside The Six Senses Fort Barwara

    Security arrangements have been beefed up outside the lavish hotel where Vicky and Katrina are set to tie the knot on December 9. Reportedly, the district administration is taking care of everything so that the guests at the grand wedding do not face any issues.