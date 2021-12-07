Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate their Sangeet today, many Bollywood celebs are expected to leave Mumbai to take part in the festivities. Actor Neha Dhupia and director Kabir Khan were clicked at the Mumbai airport with their partners as they headed to Jaipur to join VicKat in their wedding functions. Reportedly, guests who are arriving at the venue have been requested to leave phones in their respective rooms. They have also been asked to refrain from posting pictures on social media.Also Read - Vicky-Kat Latest Wedding Updates: Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Fairytale Love Story Will Melt Your Hearts, Here's How It All Started | Watch Video

Star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to begin the first day of their wedding festivities at the lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan today. The stars will be having their elaborated Sangeet function today where their family members and close friends from the film industry will be seen participating. Reportedly, Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan will be rocking the Sangeet ceremony with his songs. Apart from this, Bride-to-be Katrina Kaif is also set for a dance performance. Reportedly, she will dance on her famous songs including Kala Chashma, Nachde Ne Saare and Tere Ore. Vicky is also likely to surprise all with a dance performance on some Punjabi songs. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Prepares Special Romantic Performance For Vicky Kaushal On 'Tere Ore'? Here's What We Know

Also Read - Complaint Against Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Ahead of Their Wedding in Rajasthan

More guests are expected to be clicked at the Mumbai airport including Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam, and other close buddies of the actors.

On Monday, both Vicky and Katrina appeared all jolly and truly excited to begin their wedding festivities as they both flashed their million-dollar smiles at the Mumbai airport while leaving for Jaipur. The couple hasn’t officially confirmed the news of their wedding yet but their gestures and smiles gave everything away. While Katrina looked pretty in her orange Anamika Khanna sharara, Vicky also looked dapper in his floral shirt and trousers. Their respective family members accompanied them to the wedding venue.

Check out LIVE UPDATES from the first day of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding festivities here: