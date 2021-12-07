Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to begin their pre-wedding ceremonies.  However, ahead of the Sangeet ceremony, a video has gone viral in which Katrina’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel can be heard answering a paparazzi who asked him about the big fat Indian wedding. He was snapped outside the Jaipur airport along with his other siblings. Katrina’s brother wore a blue Kurta and paired it with denim pants.Also Read - Katrina Kaif's Brother's Viral Video From Jaipur Ahead of Her Big Wedding With Vicky Kaushal - Watch

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky will be celebrating their Sangeet today. Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan has reached Jaipur and will be performing at the ceremony tonight. He is also likely to be joined by singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh who are also currently in Jaipur. If reports are to be believed, Katrina will perform on her super hit songs including Kala Chashma, Nachde Ne Saare and Tere Ore. Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal is also likely to dance on Punjabi songs. Also Read - Vicky-Katrina's Super-Hyped & Secret Wedding Triggers Hilarious Memes on Twitter | 14 Best Ones

Actor Neha Dhupia and director Kabir Khan were clicked at the Mumbai airport with their partners as they headed to Jaipur to join VicKat in their wedding functions. Reportedly, guests who are arriving at the venue have been requested to leave phones in their respective rooms. They have also been asked to refrain from posting pictures on social media. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Earn Rs 100 Crore From Their Wedding Footage? Read on

Star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to begin the first day of their wedding festivities at the lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan today. The stars will be having their elaborated Sangeet function today where their family members and close friends from the film industry will be seen participating. Reportedly, Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan will be rocking the Sangeet ceremony with his songs. Apart from this, Bride-to-be Katrina Kaif is also set for a dance performance. Reportedly, she will dance on her famous songs including Kala Chashma, Nachde Ne Saare and Tere Ore. Vicky is also likely to surprise all with a dance performance on some Punjabi songs.

On Monday, both Vicky and Katrina appeared all jolly and truly excited to begin their wedding festivities as they both flashed their million-dollar smiles at the Mumbai airport while leaving for Jaipur. The couple hasn’t officially confirmed the news of their wedding yet but their gestures and smiles gave everything away. While Katrina looked pretty in her orange Anamika Khanna sharara, Vicky also looked dapper in his floral shirt and trousers. Their respective family members accompanied them to the wedding venue.

Check out LIVE UPDATES from the first day of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding festivities here:

Live Updates

  • 3:14 PM IST

    Vicky-Katrina To Sign a Film Together Post Wedding?

    As per the reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are likely to sing a film together post their marriage. The film is said to be headed by a close friend and Vicky-Katrina are likely to play the lead.

  • 2:59 PM IST

    Actor Radhika Madan Reaches Jaipur

    Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal’s Shiddat co-star Radhika Madan is also set to take part in the grand wedding ceremony.

  • 2:48 PM IST

  • 2:40 PM IST

    Katrina Kaif’s Brother’s Viral Video:

    https://twitter.com/i/status/1467908221293809665

  • 2:01 PM IST

    Gurdaas Maan Snapped At Jaipur Airport

    Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan was snapped outside Jaipur airport. He will be performing at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sangeet ceremony tonight.

  • 1:42 PM IST

    Vegetables From Thailand For VicKat Wedding

    Yes, reportedly, vegetables from Thailand have also been ordered for the grand wedding. 75 varieties of foreign vegetables have been added to the menu. Apart from this, 75 varieties of Indian vegetables and 76 varieties of fruits have also been added to the menu.

  • 1:02 PM IST

    Note For Guests At Vicky-Katrina Wedding:

    (Picture Credits: Zee News)

  • 1:00 PM IST

    Guests Requested To Leave Phones In Rooms

    Even though there is no ban on cell phones inside the wedding venue premises, the guests have been requested to leave phones in their respective rooms. Guests have also been asked to refrain from posting pictures on social media.

  • 12:55 PM IST

    Complaint Filed Against Vicky-Katrina

    A Rajasthan-based advocate has filed a complaint against Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The complainant has claimed that the road that gives way to the temple got shut down for a week as part of the security planning for the VicKat wedding.

  • 12:45 PM IST

    Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and Suneil Shetty Reaches Wedding Venue

    Karan Johar, Akshar Kumar and Suneil Shetty reached Jaipur last night to join the VicKat wedding. More celebrities are likely to arrive soon.