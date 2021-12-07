Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to begin their pre-wedding ceremonies. However, ahead of the Sangeet ceremony, a video has gone viral in which Katrina’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel can be heard answering a paparazzi who asked him about the big fat Indian wedding. He was snapped outside the Jaipur airport along with his other siblings. Katrina’s brother wore a blue Kurta and paired it with denim pants.Also Read - Katrina Kaif's Brother's Viral Video From Jaipur Ahead of Her Big Wedding With Vicky Kaushal - Watch

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky will be celebrating their Sangeet today. Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan has reached Jaipur and will be performing at the ceremony tonight. He is also likely to be joined by singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh who are also currently in Jaipur. If reports are to be believed, Katrina will perform on her super hit songs including Kala Chashma, Nachde Ne Saare and Tere Ore. Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal is also likely to dance on Punjabi songs. Also Read - Vicky-Katrina's Super-Hyped & Secret Wedding Triggers Hilarious Memes on Twitter | 14 Best Ones

Actor Neha Dhupia and director Kabir Khan were clicked at the Mumbai airport with their partners as they headed to Jaipur to join VicKat in their wedding functions. Reportedly, guests who are arriving at the venue have been requested to leave phones in their respective rooms. They have also been asked to refrain from posting pictures on social media. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Earn Rs 100 Crore From Their Wedding Footage? Read on

Star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to begin the first day of their wedding festivities at the lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan today. The stars will be having their elaborated Sangeet function today where their family members and close friends from the film industry will be seen participating. Reportedly, Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan will be rocking the Sangeet ceremony with his songs. Apart from this, Bride-to-be Katrina Kaif is also set for a dance performance. Reportedly, she will dance on her famous songs including Kala Chashma, Nachde Ne Saare and Tere Ore. Vicky is also likely to surprise all with a dance performance on some Punjabi songs.

On Monday, both Vicky and Katrina appeared all jolly and truly excited to begin their wedding festivities as they both flashed their million-dollar smiles at the Mumbai airport while leaving for Jaipur. The couple hasn’t officially confirmed the news of their wedding yet but their gestures and smiles gave everything away. While Katrina looked pretty in her orange Anamika Khanna sharara, Vicky also looked dapper in his floral shirt and trousers. Their respective family members accompanied them to the wedding venue.

Check out LIVE UPDATES from the first day of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding festivities here: