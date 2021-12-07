Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate their Sangeet today, many Bollywood celebs are expected to leave Mumbai to take part in the festivities. Actor Neha Dhupia and director Kabir Khan were clicked at the Mumbai airport with their partners as they headed to Jaipur to join VicKat in their wedding functions. Star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to begin the first day of their wedding festivities at the lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan today. The stars will be having their elaborated Sangeet function today where their family members and close friends from the film industry will be seen participating. More guests are expected to be clicked at the Mumbai airport including Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam, and other close buddies of the actors.Also Read - Complaint Against Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Ahead of Their Wedding in Rajasthan

On Monday, both Vicky and Katrina appeared all jolly and truly excited to begin their wedding festivities as they both flashed their million-dollar smiles at the Mumbai airport while leaving for Jaipur. The couple hasn’t officially confirmed the news of their wedding yet but their gestures and smiles gave everything away. While Katrina looked pretty in her orange Anamika Khanna sharara, Vicky also looked dapper in his floral shirt and trousers. Their respective family members accompanied them to the wedding venue. Also Read - Vicky-Katrina Latest Wedding Updates: Vicky And Kat To Marry In Both Hindu And Christian Rituals, Reach Jaipur | Watch Video

Check out LIVE UPDATES from the first day of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding festivities here:

Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Marriage Highlights: Bollywood Duo Leave For Jaipur For The Grand Wedding

Live Updates

  • 10:51 AM IST

    Special codes for wedding guests

    The attendees will be given secret codes to keep the wedding private. The names of the VIP guests who will be attending Katrina and Vicky’s wedding will be kept private. For this reason, the hotel has given each guest a code rather than a name tag.
  • 10:05 AM IST

    Katrina Kaif to turn into a Punjabi bride on her wedding day | As reported by BollywoodLife, actor Katrina Kaif has decided to don the avatar of a Punjabi bride on her big day. While her lehenga will be designed by Sabyasachi, one of her favourite designers, her entire look has been finalised by keeping in mind the whole Punjabi wedding vibe.

    A report in BL quoted a source close to the couple as saying, “Katrina and Vicky’s mother have grown very close over the past few months since the wedding has been in the planning. And she is all ready to impress her beau’s mother-in-law and has happily agreed to become the Punjabi Dulhania as the MIL has envisioned.”

  • 9:19 AM IST

    Katrina Kaif’s friends leave for the wedding | Katrina Kaif’s friends and couple Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi were clicked at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning as they headed to Jaipur to attend the VicKat wedding. The couple was closely followed by Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan who also made their way to the Six Senses Fort Barwara with their daughter on Day 1st of the Vicky-Katrina wedding.

  • 9:08 AM IST

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Sangeet | Various reports suggest that VicKat are expected to perform on Katrina’s hit numbers Teri Ore and Kala Chashma during their Sangeet performances today. The duo will be practising a lot today for the same performances.

  • 9:00 AM IST

    VicKat to visit an old temple ahead of their wedding? | Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been told to visit the centuries-old famous Trinetra Ganesh Temple in Ranthambore Fort to seek blessings before their wedding. The temple is situated at the height of 1500 ft and is one of the most famous temples in the entire state.