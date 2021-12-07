Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to begin their pre-wedding ceremonies. While their Sangeet ceremony will take place today, the duo and their families will host Mehandi ceremony tomorrow i.e on December 8. However, as reported by IANS, Vicky’s family including his chacha, chachi, mamaa, mami are all looking forward to officially welcoming Katrina into the family with their Mehandi bash. Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky will be celebrating their Sangeet today. Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan has reached Jaipur and will be performing at the ceremony tonight. He is also likely to be joined by singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh who are also currently in Jaipur. If reports are to be believed, Katrina will perform on her super hit songs including Kala Chashma, Nachde Ne Saare and Tere Ore. Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal is also likely to dance on Punjabi songs.Also Read - From Shaadi Outfits, Food Menu to Honeymoon - 10 Things we Know About Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding

Actor Neha Dhupia and director Kabir Khan were clicked at the Mumbai airport with their partners as they headed to Jaipur to join VicKat in their wedding functions. Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Suneil Shetty, Radhaki Madan have also reached Jaipur. Guests who are arriving at the venue have been requested to leave phones in their respective rooms. They have also been asked to refrain from posting pictures on social media. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif To Sign a Movie Together Post Their Big Fat Indian Wedding?

Also Read - Katrina Kaif's Brother's Viral Video From Jaipur Ahead of Her Big Wedding With Vicky Kaushal - Watch

Check out LIVE UPDATES from the first day of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding festivities here: