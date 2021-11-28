Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly tying the knot on December 9. Their pre-wedding festivities will begin from December 7 and will be followed on December 8. Now, as per the latest buzz, their sangeet ceremony will be choreographed by Farah Khan and Karan Johar. While Farah will choreograph from Katrina’s side, Karan will be reportedly choreographing from the Vicky’s side. Pinkvilla quoted a guest saying, “Karan Johar, a close friend of the couple will also be there. While directors Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar are expected to attend as part of Katrina’s entourage. While KJo is expected to choreograph the sangeet from Vicky’s side, Farah, who is very close to Katrina, will apparently do it from the actress’ side.”Also Read - Vicky Kaushal’s Cousin Sister Spills Beans on His Wedding With Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s mehendi and sangeet will take place on December 7 and December 8, respectively. The report also suggested that filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and Zoya Akhtar will also be one of the attendees in the wedding. Shashank, who directed Vicky’s latest upcoming film, Govinda Mera Naam will be a part of baraatis. He will be taking a short break from his directorial, Dono Mile Iss Tarah starringShanaya Kapoor to attend the wedding. Also Read - Here's What Katrina Kaif -Vicky Kaushal Will Wear On Their Wedding Functions

Earlier, Bollywood Life reported, “Before their wedding rituals in Rajasthan, Vicky and Katrina will be getting married in Mumbai. A source close to the actress tells us that Vicky and Katrina will have a court marriage in Mumbai next week before they head to Jaipur for their royal wedding at the resort near Ranthambore.” Also Read - Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Spills Bean About Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding

As per the reports, Vicky and Katrina’s wedding list include some of the big names from the Bollywood including Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, among others.

A source close to Katrina told the portal, “Both Vicky and Katrina are committed to completing their films on time so there won’t be a honeymoon right after. Katrina will be back on her film set after the wedding. She has Tiger 3 (with Salman Khan) in the making and Sriram Raghavan’s next with Vijay Sethupathi. Shoot of both is likely to resume in December soon after the wedding.”