The biggest wedding of the year – Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s destination wedding at Ranthambore’s Six Senses Fort Barwara. The couple is set to tie the knot on December 9. While many details regarding their wedding suite, security, hotel bookings, car rentals, and guest list has been already out, new report suggest that Vicky and Katrina have set SOPs for their guest and they were also made to sign an NDA clause.Also Read - It's CONFIRMED! Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Wedding is Happening; Gajraj Rao Just Revealed

As per the India Today report, the guests are not allowed to click photos, share any pictures on social media or location. The guests are also not allowed to leave the venue until the wedding is over and can only publish photos only after the approval of wedding planners. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Couple To Stay In Rs 7 Lakh Royal Suite Per Night | Details Inside

Here Are Some of the SOPs that Katrina and Vicky have set for their wedding:

No disclosure of wedding attendance

No photography

No sharing pictures on social media

No sharing location on social media

No contact with the outside world till you leave the venue

All photos to be published only after approval from wedding planners

No reels or videos can be made at the wedding venue

Earlier, report emerged that Katrina and Vicky will be staying in a lavish suite at the resort. The soon-to-be married couple will be staying at the resort for 5 days with their friends and family. Reportedly, the most expensive suite of the hotel – Raja Man Singh – has been booked for them. The cost of the suite per night is Rs 7 lakh. The hotel has two more suites in the same price range, and 15 other suits that cost Rs 4 lakh each. Vicky and Katrina’s Rs 7 lakh suite has a private garden and a swimming pool with an amazing view. From the room, the couple can enjoy the view of Aravalli Range. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The Couple Planning Grand Reception In Mumbai, Details Inside

Few reports also claimed that Katrina and Vicky are revising their guest list, in the wake of new Covid-19 variant Omnicron. While the couple has a long guest list with co-stars, directors, and producers from the film fraternity, Katrina’s side there are few guests who will be travelling from overseas and that might change with the new travel guidelines being issued.

As per the India Today report, 100 bouncers will arrive at Sawai Madhopur on December 5 for the tight security at the wedding. Meena Dharamshala has been booked for them For the security of VIP guests, jawans of Rajasthan Police will also be stationed at the Six Senses resort.

The wedding will take place as per the Hindu rituals. The sangeet ceremony will take place on December 7, while mehendi ceremony will take place on December 8. The couple will be throwing a lavish reception in Mumbai on December 10.