Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, though have not made an official announcement of their December wedding, the rumour mills are going on a full swing. Now, the latest development to the year's biggest wedding is their wedding guest list. As per the India Today report, the couple has not officially sent invites to their industry friends yet, but they have reportedly asked them to keep themselves free from December 7 to December 9.

As per the reports, Vicky and Katrina's wedding list include some of the big names from the Bollywood including Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, among others.

Earlier, ETimes reported that the couple has decided to skip their honeymoon due to the work commitments. A source close to Katrina told the portal, "Both Vicky and Katrina are committed to completing their films on time so there won't be a honeymoon right after. Katrina will be back on her film set after the wedding. She has Tiger 3 (with Salman Khan) in the making and Sriram Raghavan's next with Vijay Sethupathi. Shoot of both is likely to resume in December soon after the wedding." The source also revealed that 'Katrina is not the kind who will do things secretly and one can expect an official announcement soon'.

Apart from these developments, there has been a lot of speculation on their wedding wardrobe and venue. The wedding location reportedly is the 14th century Six Senses Fort Barwara, located 30-minutes from the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The reports also suggest that the couple will be seen wearing Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s creation for their D-Day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina and Vicky are currently basking the success of Sooryavanshi and Sardar Udham, respectively. Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 along side Salman Khan, and Sriram Raghavan’s next with Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani.