Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Wedding Rumours Are Fake: The wedding rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are doing rounds on the internet. The Times of India reported that the two actors are going to tie the knot soon by November or December this year. The ETimes report suggested that their wedding outfits are being designed by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi and that the rumoured couple supposedly met the designer to plan their big day. But, now a source close to the development rubbished the wedding rumours.

However, as per Bollywood Life's report, the rumour is fake and has no truth in it. A highly placed industry insider has told Bollywoodlife, "This is absolutely rubbish. The two actors have no such plans. It has become a trend for some to circulate such stories about Vicky and Katrina every few months."

On the other hand, ETimes quoted a source saying, "Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga. The wedding will take place in November-December." The report even claimed that Katrina and Vicky had been engaged in a secret roka ceremony on August 18.

Vicky had reacted earlier to his engagement rumours with Katrina and told ETimes, “The news was circulated by your friends (laughs). I’ll get engaged soon enough when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come).”

Earlier this year, Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal also spoke on the rika rumours and told SpotboyE, “I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’.”

Ever since the rumour of Katrina and Vicky surfaced around, the actors decided to remain tight-lipped.

