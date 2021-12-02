Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding is the most talked about nowadays. A lot has been said about the little details of the royal Rajasthan wedding. The guest list of the wedding includes A-listers of Bollywood including superstar Salman Khan and his family. Reportedly, Katrina Kaif has sent a formal wedding invite to Tiger 3 co-star Salman Khan and his family. It was also reported that Salman’s sisters – Arpita Khan, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri would be attending the wedding.Also Read - Salman Khan's Forthcoming Docu-Series 'Beyond The Star' Will Show His Journey In Bollywood And Him As A Person Off Camera, Watch Video

Now, Arpita opened up on getting the wedding invite and told India Today, "We haven't got any invite for the wedding."

A source close to the Khan family also revealed, "No invites have been sent to the family. Neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. The stories that they are attending the wedding are false. Salman has been very protective and fond of Katrina and has nothing but best wishes for the actress. She will be resuming the shoot for Tiger 3 post the wedding, and given how professional both the actors are, there won't be any awkwardness."

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky will be registering the marriage before the court of law either today or tomorrow in Mumbai. A source close to the couple was quoted as saying by India Today, "Katrina and Vicky will go in for a court marriage today or tomorrow in Mumbai attended by both their families. If they do get married, it will be under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 (for inter-caste marriages, court marriage is conducted under the Special Marriage Act). The couple will have three witnesses to sign a declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and formalise their wedding. After their court marriage, Vicky and Katrina are expected to fly to Rajasthan over the weekend with their family and friends for the wedding and other events."

The wedding will take place as per the Hindu rituals. The sangeet ceremony will take place on December 7, while mehendi ceremony will take place on December 8. The couple will be throwing a lavish reception in Mumbai on December 10.