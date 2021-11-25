Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding news: Right before the lavish wedding at Rajasthan’s Six Senses resort, Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are going to have a court marriage in Mumbai next week. The reports come a few days before their wedding festivities that are expected to begin from the end of the first week of December in Rajasthan. While the teams of Katrina and Vicky have already reached Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district to oversee the final arrangements, the couple is wrapping up their commitments to invest their time in the wedding preparations.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Is All Hearts As Buddhist Monks Add Twist To 'Aila Re Aila' | Watch Viral Video

A report in India Today further revealed that the bride and the groom have put a special team in place to ensure the best of privacy and security which also includes a strict 'no phone at the wedding' policy. The report quoted a source close to the couple as saying, "This is a big day for both of them, so it's obvious that they are going all-out to ensure that there is no situation where photos and videos are being leaked on social media without them knowing. Katrina and Vicky are hands-on with the wedding prep and there is an elaborate team put in place to ensure privacy and security."

While an official announcement of the royal wedding is yet to be made, Katrina and Vicky are taking full interest in the preparations. The couple reportedly got engaged on Diwali this year at Kabir Khan's house and have got designer Sabyasachi on board to get their wedding outfits done. The guest list at their wedding includes the names of Karan Johar, Katrina's bestie Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aditya Dhar-Yami Gautam and other who's who of Bollywood.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on their wedding!