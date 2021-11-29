Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding update: Bollywood is gearing up for its wedding of the year as there are strong rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tying the knot in December next week. After the speculations around their guest list, the Rs 1 lakh Mehendi, and how the other preparations are going on, the latest reports suggest that the couple’s teams have booked over 45 hotels in Ranthambore for December 7 to December 10 amid the rumours of the wedding taking place on December 9 at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Resort, Barwara in Sawai Madhopur area.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Is Back With Another Knock Knock Series, This Time Starring Vicky Kaushal! Watch

As per a report published in ETimes, Vicky and Katrina have been taking care of all the preparations silently and multiple event management companies have come together to organise this wedding. The daily quoted a source close to the couple mentioning that earlier Salman Khan was also going to be checked in but it seems he won’t be attending the wedding now. “Yahan bahut saare stars aane wale hain from December 7 onwards. Salman ka bhi suna tha ki woh December 9 ko aayenge lekin phir suna ki woh nahi aa rahe. Chalo ab dekhte hain kaun aayega aur kaun nahi (Many stars will be coming here from December 7 onwards. We had heard about Salman Khan also attending the wedding on December 9 but it seems he’s not coming now. Let’s see who all will arrive now),” said the source. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Farah Khan-Karan Johar To Choreograph For Sangeet Ceremony, Deets Inside

As reported by entertainment portal Pinkvilla earlier, director Shashank Khaitan, who is directing Vicky in his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera, is one of the first confirmed guests at the wedding. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar and Kabir Khan among other big names from the industry are also expected to be at the wedding next week. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal’s Cousin Sister Spills Beans on His Wedding With Katrina Kaif

Amid all these reports of wedding festivities, there’s still no official confirmation from either Vicky or Katrina’s side. Vicky’s cousin, in fact, recently rubbished the rumours of the wedding saying there’s no wedding taking place. The fans, however, are excited to see the two stars taking the plunge in a fairytale wedding soon. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Katrina and Vicky’s royal wedding!