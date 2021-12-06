Vicky-Katrina Wedding Updates: With each passing day, we get closer to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif‘s wedding date. The eagerness for the wedding appears to be growing. Despite the fact that they have kept their relationship a secret, reports of their wedding have gathered traction in recent days. As per the media buzz, the couple’s wedding ceremonies will take place from December 7 to December 10. While the extravagant wedding’s specifics are still unknown, it is scheduled to take place in Rajasthan.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Numerologist Speaks on How Staying Low-Key Will Bring More Luck in Their Marriage

Bride to be Katrina Kaif is getting ready to travel for her destination wedding in Rajasthan, where she will marry actor Vicky Kaushal, reportedly. Videos of her bags being put into cars have surfaced online, uploaded by paparazzi on Monday morning. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Wears White Saree For Her Court Marriage With Vicky Kaushal And That Hot Backless Blouse is Everything - See Pics

Take a peek:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Got Married on Sunday Before Their Big-Fat Rajasthan Wedding?

Katrina Kaif, her mother Suzanne Turquotte, and other family members were photographed outside Vicky Kaushal’s Mumbai home on December 5 (Yesterday). In a white ruffled saree, Katrina looked stunning, while Suzanne wore a green salwar suit.

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Their romance rumours started after Katrina commented on “Koffee with Karan” that she would like to work with Vicky and that they would look great together. Vicky was overjoyed and made a fainting sign when he heard this. The two have been seen together at a number of events and gatherings.

We’re just as excited as you are!

Watch out for the space for the latest updates on VicKat’s wedding.