Katrina wishes Ranbir-Alia for wedding: Actor Katrina Kaif wishes newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for their wedding. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding at their Mumbai house. They were joined by their close friends and family members as they took the vows and decided to become together forever.

Katrina, who has dated Ranbir for a few years in the past, took to social media and posted a beautiful message in the comment section of Alia's post. The stunning actress, who got married to Vicky Kaushal in December last year, sent good wishes to Alia and Ranbir. Katrina simply wrote, "Congratulations to both of u ❤️❤️❤️All the love and happiness 🌟 (sic) and put heart emojis.

Check Katrina Kaif’s wish for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt at their wedding:

The entire film industry flocked to the comment section of Alia’s post about the wedding to wish them the best for the future. Vaani Kapoor, Smriti Irani, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry, Soni Razdan, Nimrat Kaur, Zoya Akhtar, Manish Malhotra, Mouni Roy, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Anil Kapoor and Sonu Sood among other celebs also wished love and happiness to newly married Ranbir and Alia.

The couple chose to get married in beige and golden traditional outfits designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. For Alia, it was a hand-dyed ivory organza saree embroidered with fine tilla work and a matching tissue veil. For Ranbir, it was an embroidered silk sherwani encrusted with uncut diamond buttons and a silk organza safa along with a shawl. The two looked like a dream. Congratulations to Ranbir and Alia!