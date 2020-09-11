Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor has posted a beautiful tribute to his late friend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput who worked with him in the 2018 released film Kedarnath. The film also featured Sara Ali Khan in the lead and it was an inter-faith love story in the backdrop of 2013 Uttarkhand floods that destroyed parts of the Kedarnath valley. In the new post that Kapoor made on Instagram, he simply put out a montage of a few pictures of SSR from the sets of the film. There’s not one picture in the montage in which the late actor is not seen flaunting his million-dollar smile. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty, Showik And Others to Stay in Jail as Special Court Rejects Their Bail Pleas, Read on

What strikes more than those lovely pictures is what Kapoor has written in the caption of his post. The popular filmmaker writes how Sushant would have loved to see so many people coming together to speak for him and fighting the ‘vicious minds’ who made him believe that he was not much loved by the audience. He writes, “How i wish u knew how much u were loved by ur fans. how i wish tht u were not made 2believe otherwise by some vicious minds. How i wish u could see how ur fans r fighting 2bring u justice..i can almost hear u say “jaane do sir, kaam bolega” (sic) Also Read - New Viral Video Shows Rhea Chakraborty Smoking 'Herbal Cigarette' With Sushant Singh Rajput And Others

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his Bandra apartment on June 14. The news of his mysterious death shocked the entire film industry and brought the fans together to demand justice after the late actor’s family accused Rhea Chakraborty, his girlfriend at the time of death, her brother – Showik Chakraborty, his flat-mate Siddharth Pithani, former business manager Shruti Modi and others of abetting his alleged suicide. As the case progressed, the Supreme Court decided to hand over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation citing ‘public sentiment’ in order. The probe began in August and eventually, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also lodged separate cases against the accused.

The probe is still on. Justice is yet to be served.