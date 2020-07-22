Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has left his close ones shattered after he committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. His former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande remembers him and light up an earthen lamp at her home temple. Taking to social media, she shared the photo and captioned it, “HOPE,PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !!! Keep smiling wherever you are. (sic)” Also Read - Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi Starrer to Release at THIS Time on Disney+Hotstar on July 24

Take a Look at the post here:



Earlier, on the actor’s one month death anniversary, she shared a similar picture with lighted diya at her home temple and captioned it, “Child of God.”

View this post on Instagram CHILD Of GOD 😇 A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Jul 13, 2020 at 8:15pm PDT



Ankita and Sushant met each other on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s show Pavitra Rishta and were in a relationship for long six years before calling it a quit. Ankita had visited Sushant’s house in Mumbai and met his family. Her close friend even shared that she is completely shattered and is crying endlessly. Bigg Boss fame Arti Singh, who is a good friend of Ankita, also revealed that she needs her space right now.

Earlier, Ankita and Sushant’s close friend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Prarthna Behere told ETimes TV that Ankita was devastated. She was quoted as saying, “I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone had moved on in their life. News sunne ke baad woh wahin atki paddi hai… But she has someone in her life now and she has to respect that relationship also. She wanted to go, but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive. She is crying and how. When I posted on the Pavitra Rishta group let’s go and see Sushant for the last time, then we got to know that only 20 people can attend the funeral.”

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is all set to release on July 24 in Disney Plus Hotstar at 7:30 pm.