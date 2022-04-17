KGF: Chapter 2 – Baahubali of Box Office: KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in stellar roles has garnered a whopping ₹ 143.64 crore nett at the India box office. The action saga helmed by Prashanth Neel set a new milestone by breaking the previous collections of Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion that stood at Rs 127 crore nett. According to trade experts the holiday advantage worked in favour of KGF: Chapter 2. However, it was Thursday-Saturday and its without the Sunday so everything pretty much equals everything up. Check out this tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh:Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Opens Up About His Drug Addiction, Says, 'I Was Very Shy, So....

#KGF2 [#Hindi] is all set for a RECORD-SMASHING weekend… Day 3 is SUPER-SOLID – metros ROCKING, mass circuits STRONG… Day 4 [Sun] will be competing with Day 1 [Thu]… This one’s a #BO MONSTER… Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr. Total: ₹ 143.64 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Dy1XPOqtQn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2022

The Kannada period action saga has also been dubbed in Hindi and has faired well at the Hindi speaking belt. According to entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala, the third day collections in the Hindi belt are Rs 40 crores. The Hindi version has reportedly raked in Rs. 100 crores so far. KGF: Chapter 2 is the 8th Rs 100 crore nett weekend grosser and is now heading towards Rs 150 crore target. Till now four of the Rs 100 crore weekend clubs belong to actor Salman Khan. With KGF 2 surpassing the weekend collections of Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo at box office, the action drama is definitely taking the bull by its horns. Check out the box office weekend history of Hindi films in terms of nett collections as follows: Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 Is All Set To Release On OTT, Streaming Platform, Release Date, All You Need To Know

KGF: Chapter 2 – Rs 1,43,64,00,000

Bahubali 2: The Conclusion – 1,27,28,00,000

Sanju – 1,19,33,00,000

Tiger Zinda Hai – 1,14,91,00,000

Sultan – 1,05,55,00,000

Dangal – 1,04,53,00,000

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 1,01,42,00,000

Race – 1,00,64,00,000

Thugs Of Hindostan – 98,45,00,000

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Prem – 97,63,00,000

KGF Saga Turns The Box Office Beast!

Both RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 made a humungous moolah at the ticket counters filling up the cash registers. So, the top two weekend grossers at present are from the South. Experts believe that branding plays an important role and since both the predecessors were blockbusters, so it helped KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion at the box office. Despite having a star like Vijay Beast lost to the Yash starrer at the box office because run-of-the-mill easily loses its sheen in no time. The contrasting trade figures of both films is a testament to the fact that box office numbers depend on the audience engagement and entertainment quotient. Check out this tweet by Andhra Box Office:

#KGF2 : A Monstrous 2nd Day is Loading for #KGFChapter2 Most Likely Another ₹100 Cr+ GBOC Day! pic.twitter.com/cavx2BXB9o — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) April 15, 2022

Yash Starrer Beats RRR at Kerala Box Office!

The monstrous Rocky Bhai is unstoppable even at the Kerala box office. According to industry tracker Manobala Vijaybalan KGF: Chapter 2 has broken the lifetime business record of SS Rajamouli’s RRR in the state. The KGF sequel overtook the Rs 23 Crore collections of the Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer in God’s own country. Check out this tweet by Manobala:

#KGF2 BEATS #RRR‘s life time gross of ₹23 cr at the Kerala Box Office today. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 17, 2022



Prashanth Neel’s directorial KGF: Chapter 2 follows Rocky after he takes over the Kolar Gold Fields. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles, with Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran providing support.

Watch this space for more box office updates on KGF Chapter 2!