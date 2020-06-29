Yash starrer KGF was a blockbuster hit and fans are eagerly waiting for the second chapter to release soon. The period action drama film features Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in important roles. Speaking about her role, Raveena told Mumbai Mirror that she is a hero as well as the villain of the film and plays the role of a politician. She was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal, “I am playing a politician, a strong character. She is the hero as well as the villain of the film, with a very interesting story arc.” Also Read - Ajay Devgn Turns Action Director For Bhuj: The Pride of India, Designs Combat Scene For Himself And Sanjay Dutt

She also said that she is exploring writing and have completed four shows that have all been 'greenlit'. She says she will be producing the shows, as well.

Opening about judging Nach Baliye 9, she said, "You get to do a critic's job and get paid well for it. Otherwise, it's always us being judged. You also get to wear the best clothes." Revealing that Ahmed Khan also offered her a film, she said, "Ahmed discussed his next directorial, a comedy, with me during the show. He is an old friend and we share a comfort zone, so I didn't ask many questions before saying 'yes'. It was to go on the floors in June-July, but now, there is no clarity."

Helmed by Prashnath Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner. Earlier, speaking about Sanjay Dutt, Yash said in an interview, “Sanjay Dutt is a wonderful actor, and when elements like his physical appearance, image, legacy and, on top of it, the kind of role that KGF Chapter 2 has etched for him come together, it only adds value.”