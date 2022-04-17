Sanjay Dutt Opens Up On His Drugs Addiction: Actor Sanjay Dutt who’s getting accolades for his spot-on portrayal of the fierce villain in KGF: Chapter 2 recently spoke about his drugs addiction phase. In an interview the KGF star revealed being called out by people after his rehabilitation. Dutt mentioned that people used to call him a charsi(junkie) for a long time which compelled him to work hard on himself to change people’s perception.Also Read - Lock Upp Host Kangana Ranaut Feels KGF Star Yash is The New Angry Young Man Post Big B!

The KGF Star Admits Taking Drugs To Look Cool!

The Munnabhai star has never shied away from speaking about his drug addiction or his jail term for possession of AK-47 rifle. In an interview with motivational speaker and content creator Ranveer Allahabadia, Dutt spoke at length about the good and bad phase of his life. The son of legendary icons Sunil and Nargis Dutt was once a shy youngster who was eager too hesitant with women. He said, “I was very shy, especially with women, so I started it to look cool. You do it and you become a cooler guy with the ladies, you talk to them.” Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 Is All Set To Release On OTT, Streaming Platform, Release Date, All You Need To Know

From Charsi to Guy With Swag And Kya Body Hai!

The actor revealed, he wasted ten years of his life secluded in his room or bathroom. When Dutt returned from rehab people on the road called him out as charsi(junkie). The KGF: Chapter 2 star said, “I thought, galat hai yeh (this is wrong). People on the road are saying this. Kuch karna padega (I have to do something about it). So I started working out.” Dutt told it helped him to become the guy with ‘swag’ and ‘kya body hai.’ Also Read - 'Both Are Very Different Genres': Neeraj Pandey on Operation Romeo Clash With Sports Drama Jersey

KGF is Return of Sanjay Dutt as The Khalanayak!

The actor who is known for playing negative and grey shade characters in movies like Khalanayak, Vaastav and Agneepath, is playing the villain in the Kannada action drama KGF: Chapter 2. The film is already a blockbuster at the global box office and Dutt’s character Adheera is being praised by his fans. The film stars Yash along with Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film takes over from its first installment following the journey of Rocky essayed by Yash about an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

