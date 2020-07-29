Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 61st birthday today and on the special occasion the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 has released his first look as Adheera, the character he is essaying in the film. The poster was released by KGF director Prashanth Neel on social media. Revealing the poster, he wished Sanjay on his birthday and wrote, “ADHEERA’ – Inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings. Happy Birthday @duttsanjay baba, thank you for being a part of #KGFCHAPTER2. Looking forward to our craziest schedule soon. #AdheeraFirstLook @VKiragandur @TheNameIsYash @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84 @BasrurRavi. (sic)” Also Read - KGF Chapter 2: Raveena Tandon Says 'She is The Hero as Well as The Villian' in Yash Starrer Period Drama Film

Sanjay Dutt also shared the poster with his fans and wrote, “It’s been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift. Thank you @prashanthneel, @karthik_krg, @thenameisyash, @vkiragandur, #Deepak, #Lithika, #Pradeep & the entire team of KGF. Special thanks to all my fans who have always showered me with their love and support! #KGFChapter2 #AdheeraFirstLook. (sic)”

With KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt is making his debut in the Kannada film industry and will be starring opposite Yash. Sanjay will be essaying the role of a villain in the film. Speaking to ETimes, Sanjay said earlier, “I’m happy and look forward to the audience’s reaction on Adheera reveal. Especially, marking my birthday in a very special way. So, it’s definitely a double celebration for me, my family and all those who were waiting for this eagerly. I, thank everyone for their lovely wishes and look forward to seeing how they enjoy the look of Adheera from KGF2. We have tried to create something new with the look, aura and the character of Adheera so it will be exciting to see the response”.

The film also features Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead role and Raveena Tandon is also playing a major role. Currently, the film is in the last leg of shooting which will resume after Coronavirus pandemic is over. Currently, the makers are busy with the post-production work.