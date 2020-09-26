Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli got into a controversy over the song ‘Beyonce Sharma Jayegi’ for its racist undertone. Now, director Maqbool Khan has finally reacted to the controversy and asserted the aim behind the track was to showcase the pop diva as an icon. He further clarified that when the track was composed, they didn’t find it ‘racist’ or ‘sexist’. Khan told PTI, “The word ‘goriya’ has been used in a number of songs in Hindi films. The idea was never to bring down or tag the colour aspect to Beyonce. “For us, it was about this guy, who is street smart and is trying to impress his girl and in that process he says, the way you are performing even Beyonce will blush… The entire thing was to put Beyonce as an idol, icon.” Also Read - Khaali Peeli Trailer: Ananya Panday And Ishaan Khatter Impress in Their 'Bawaal-Dhamaal' Combo

The director said that they respected people's opinions and therefore, altered the lyrics of the song. The filmmaker further clarified, "We respect people's sentiment. This was never intended to be like this. We apologise for that. We are responsible filmmakers, be it me, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra (producers). We didn't want any controversy to happen."

The track 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' released earlier this month and came under the scanner for its lyrics 'tujhe dekh ke goriya Beyonce sharma jayegi'. Netizens pointed out for glorification of white skin and bizarre comparison to the African-American pop star. Following the uproar, the makers tweaked the track and changed the lyrics to 'tera dekh ke nakhra duniya sharma jayegi'.

Khan even said that he is aware of the changing taste and preferences of audiences for content, but he believes massy, entertaining films will continue to exist. He said, “Cinema has evolved and changed a lot in ten years. We have new age filmmakers and storytellers coming with high concept films. But this kind of Bollywood cinema is also alive. “If there is ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, then will be a typical hero film, like ‘Simmba’, ‘Singham’, where you see the audience clapping and enjoying. With my film, I’m not making any statement that I am giving you a brilliant story that you have never seen before. I know that people have seen such stories and characters before.”

“These actors (Khatter and Pandey) have a connect with the young audience and we have packaged them properly in this quintessential film. The packaging will remind you of Bollywood cinema, which is being made less”, he added.

Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and will release on Zee Ples on pay-per-view service on October 2.