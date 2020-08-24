The makers of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli released the first teaser of the film. Giving out a glimpse of what to be expected from the film, the teaser shows a lot of drama, action, comedy, and a mystery. Ananya and Ishaan are on a run. While the former plays the role of a passenger who’s hiding a bag full of gold, the latter plays the role of a quirky taxi driver who speaks the language of cricket and bashes up the goons on his journey with the girl. Also Read - Ananya Panday Resumes Shooting For Khaali Peeli Opposite Ishaan Khattar, Shares Boomerang Video

Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is the story of one night and includes a lot of action by Ishaan, the kind of which he has already shown in his debut film Beyond The Clouds. His character also gives a glimpse of the 'heroes' that used to be played by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Govinda in the '80s and the '90s.



Khaali Peeli is the first film produced by director Ali Abbas Zafar. It’s the second commercial Bollywood entertainer for Ishaan after Dhadak while third for Ananya after Student of The Year 2, and Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. Ishaan did Mira Nair’s web-series A Suitable Boy in between but it was an international project, apart from Majid Majidi’s film which was not a Bollywood outing.

The chemistry between Ishaan and Ananya looks impressive and it will be interesting to see how these two young stars continue to live up to the expectation in Khaali Peeli. The release date of the film is not out yet.