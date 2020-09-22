The makers of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli have released the trailer of the film today. An extension of the interesting taxi ride that was visible in the teaser, the trailer gives more moments of action, romance, and a cat-and-mouse chase between the lead stars, the police, and the mafia. The trailer of Khaali Peeli is studded with scenes in which Ishaan’s character has got enough space to flaunt his newly built six-pack abs while Ananya plays her bindaas girl on a run. Also Read - Beyonce Sharma Jayegi: Khaali Peeli Makers Replace 'c' With 's' to Make it Less Racist!

Another striking part of the trailer is the quirky chemistry between the two lead stars. They run, argue, fall in love and do some crazy action together while staying on the same journey inside the taxi. Watch the trailer of Khaali Peeli here:

The film, directed by Maqbool Khan, and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mishra, is slated to release on October 2 as the big Gandhi Jayanti release. It’s going to be the first film which is having a pay per view release on Zee Plex. Khaali Peeli is the remake of the Telugu film Taxiwaala.

Earlier, as the makers released its first song titled Beyonce Sharma Jayega, the film invited a whole lot of controversy after many people deemed it racist and inappropriately thought of. A line in the song irked several social media users who thought that the lyrics intended to compare the ‘fair-skinned’ Ananya Panday to the pop queen Beyonce Knowles who is dark-skinned. The makers then changed the lyrics to ‘Duniya Sharma Jayegi‘ following a threat of being sued by Beyonce herself for using her name that she had trademarked years back.

Your thoughts on the trailer though?